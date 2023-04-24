Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 693 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

