Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 482 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $409.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $158.13.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.66.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

