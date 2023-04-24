Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $522,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPS opened at $195.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.