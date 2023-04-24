Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,425,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,460,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 258,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 81,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.26 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.