Traders Purchase Large Volume of Prospect Capital Put Options (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 435% compared to the typical daily volume of 561 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.86. 608,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

