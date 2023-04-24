Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.55. 477,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,798. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

