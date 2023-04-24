Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 74.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.