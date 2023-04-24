Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $182.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.80. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.