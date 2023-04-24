Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,189 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 2.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,837,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,433 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,434,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Trip.com Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.36. 2,084,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,970. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

