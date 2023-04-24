TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits Market Cap of $2.13 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003639 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $1.43 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,134,894,835 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.