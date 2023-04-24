Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Buys C$21,098.85 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,098.85.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 11,882 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,536.01.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 3,614 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.60 per share, with a total value of C$63,621.58.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,829 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,321.82.

Tucows Stock Up 6.8 %

TC stock opened at C$30.04 on Monday. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of C$21.62 and a 1-year high of C$83.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43. The stock has a market cap of C$325.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.82.

About Tucows

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

