Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.00.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
