Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,552,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 320,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

