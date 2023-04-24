Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Financial makes up 1.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. 60,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $434.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $79,069.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $72,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.