Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.47. 5,347,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,841. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

