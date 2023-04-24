Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,433. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

