Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 14,756 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,113. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.35.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

