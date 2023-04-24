Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 851,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,380. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

