TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.03

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 68906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXO shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TXO Energy Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21.

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

