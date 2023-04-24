U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,303,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.