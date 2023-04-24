Unconventional Investor LLC Buys Shares of 17,644 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.0% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after acquiring an additional 248,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 653,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,269. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.63.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

