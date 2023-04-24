Uniswap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.31 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00019720 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.16 billion and $69.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00315765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000745 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.48732617 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 665 active market(s) with $66,794,481.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.