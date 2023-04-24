Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

