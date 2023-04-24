UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.54

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1036742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

UWM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $513.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

UWM Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

