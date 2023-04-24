Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moneda USA Inc.

Moneda USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,076 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises approximately 34.2% of Moneda USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $21,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vale by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,565,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,330,846. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

