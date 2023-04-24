Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 370,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 180,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 371,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 157,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

