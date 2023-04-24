Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after buying an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,659. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.