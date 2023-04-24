Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,047 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. 2,325,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,689,531. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

