Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lessened by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $107.23. The stock had a trading volume of 406,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

