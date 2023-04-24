Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after buying an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after buying an additional 590,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 269,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,937. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

