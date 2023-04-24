Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 269,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,937. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

