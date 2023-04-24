Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $109.93.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

