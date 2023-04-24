Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Cut by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 486,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,985. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

