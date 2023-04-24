Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

