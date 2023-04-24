Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.26. The company had a trading volume of 508,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average is $197.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

