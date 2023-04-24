Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.2% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.50. 917,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,476. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

