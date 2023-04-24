Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $580,149.70

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Velas has a market capitalization of $47.74 million and approximately $580,149.70 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,442,029,636 coins and its circulating supply is 2,442,029,633 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

