Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,757,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

