Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.14. 81,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 726,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $992.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,482,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 116,261 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 28,627 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

