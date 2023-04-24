ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.48

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 18602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

ViacomCBS Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

