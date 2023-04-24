Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VMUK. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 195 ($2.41) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.54) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.55).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 155.75 ($1.93) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.95, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.47).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,972.97%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

