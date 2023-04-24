Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.66.

Shares of WMT opened at $152.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $409.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $158.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

