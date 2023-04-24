Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $48.97 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Wanchain has a market cap of $48.97 million and approximately $751,269.16 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,436,043 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

