Warther Private Wealth LLC Invests $115,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,362,000 after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 724,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,726. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

