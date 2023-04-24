Warther Private Wealth LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,069. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $150.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

