Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 322 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Mastercard stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.30. The stock had a trading volume of 388,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,823. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.