Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.
Webster Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:WBS opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
- Here’s 2 Private Label Food Makers That Can Thrive in Any Market
- Intuitive Machines Keeps Space Exploration Ambitions Alive
- Fifth Third Bancorp Remains Buoyant Among Regional Banks
- Can Clorox Keep Its Momentum Going Into Next Quarter
- Are Rising Interest Rates Killing AT&T Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.