Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

