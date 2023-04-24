Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.08. The company had a trading volume of 319,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

