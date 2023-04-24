Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 297,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 73,527 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,600,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,289,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,449,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.13.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

