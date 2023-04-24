Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,114 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF accounts for 0.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EPRF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,892 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

