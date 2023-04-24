Wedbush Reaffirms “Hold Neutral” Rating for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

